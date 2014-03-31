5150 Mall Cop

2014

The only thing Frank has going for him is his job as a Mall Cop. One late night his world is shattered when a prowler breaks in, robs the joint and as Frank tries to be the hero – he loses his arm! Replaced by a sexy punk rocker Donna, Frank decides to solve the crime, win the girl and get his old job back! With the help of his nerdy best friend Chris, the ultra-strange White Wedding follow Frank’s adventure in this hilarious tale about love, limbs and Billy Idol!