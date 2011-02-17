"Barney's Version" stars Academy Academy Award nominees Paul Giamatti and Minnie Driver, Award winner Dustin Hoffman, Rosamund Pike, Rachelle Lefevre and Scott Speedman. In the film, Barney Panofsky (Giamatti) is a seemingly ordinary man who lives an extraordinary life. Barney's candid confessional spans three decades and two continents, and includes three wives, one outrageous father and a dangerously dissolute best friend.
|Dustin Hoffman
|Izzy Panofsky
|Rosamund Pike
|Miriam Grant-Panofsky
|Minnie Driver
|The 2nd Mrs. P
|Scott Speedman
|Boogie
|Rachelle Lefevre
|Clara 'Chambers' Charnofsky
|Bruce Greenwood
|Blair
View Full Cast >