2011

"Barney's Version" stars Academy Academy Award nominees Paul Giamatti and Minnie Driver, Award winner Dustin Hoffman, Rosamund Pike, Rachelle Lefevre and Scott Speedman. In the film, Barney Panofsky (Giamatti) is a seemingly ordinary man who lives an extraordinary life. Barney's candid confessional spans three decades and two continents, and includes three wives, one outrageous father and a dangerously dissolute best friend.