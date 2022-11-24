Not Available

Port Authority

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Madeleine Films

After getting kicked out of his home in central Pennsylvania, Paul (Fionn Whitehead) arrives to NYC's dizzying central station with nowhere to go. A momentary encounter with Wye (Leyna Bloom), a trans woman of color, leads him to seek her out. Transfixed by her beauty and confidence, a love soon blossoms. But as the two learn more about each other, Paul's false narratives begin to surface and the double life he lives must be reconciled.

Cast

Fionn WhiteheadPaul
Leyna BloomWye
McCaul LombardiLee
Jari JonesNaima
Louisa KrauseSara

View Full Cast >

Images