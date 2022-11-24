Not Available

Chick Fight follows Anna (Malin Akerman) as she navigates a particularly challenging juncture in her life: she still hasn’t reconciled with the recent death of her adored mother, she’s just discovered that her loving and supportive father is gay (which she totally supports, but the deception cuts deep), and she accidentally burns down her uninsured coffee shop when she discovers a casually thrown joint and a spilled bottle of moonshine don’t exactly mix.