The Invisible Man

What you can't see can hurt you. Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss (Us, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale) stars in a terrifying modern tale of obsession inspired by Universal's classic monster character.Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer, NBC's The InBetween), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge, Straight Outta Compton) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid, HBO's Euphoria).