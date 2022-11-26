Not Available

2 Minutes of Fame

  • Comedy

After his impressions of a comedian named Marques (Katt Williams) make him an online sensation, Deandre (Jay Pharoah) goes to L.A. with dreams of stand-up stardom. But his girlfriend (Keke Palmer) needs him to be a stand-up guy and help raise their young son. Marques, the reigning king of comedy, isn’t about to give up his throne, and plots a rude—and hilarious—awakening for Deandre in this laugh-out-loud comedy with a heart.

Cast

Jay Pharoah
Keke Palmer
RonReaco Lee
Kimrie Lewis-DavisEbony
Katt Williams
Valery M. OrtizMs. Ellen

