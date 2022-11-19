Not Available

Kim teeters on the brink of life and death after suffering a near-fatal accident. As surgeons struggle to bring her back to the world of the living, Kim's mind hovers in a limbo designed to entertain her deepest, darkest fantasies, known as the "Cerebral Net." With a little help from her guide Gabriel, Kim navigates the "C. N.," enacting all the pleasures of life never-realized. Including a sexual ravaging at the hands of four desperate men. 59 Seconds ... less than a minute ... but more than you could ever imagine.