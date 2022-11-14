Not Available

After being hospitalized for PTSD and self-harm, Elma has been granted a student apartment in order to resume her philosophy studies. Being far from mentally recovered, the psychiatry has installed an artificial intelligence in her apartment - the 5th generation supportive housing system, titled "5R13ND" - programmed to aid her in her every day life and routines, and above all to control her daily intake of psychotropics. Quickly suffering from side effects from her new medication, Elma gets more and more reluctant to the idea of medically repressing her traumatic memories. In the shadows of her doubts about 5R13ND's motives, lies the terror of her past, waiting to be free.