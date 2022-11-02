Not Available

Bowl (Kenny Kwan) and Noodle (Steven Cheung) are two idle high school students who need to evade at least three menaces each day before they can get to school. There is nasty little neighbourhood bully Razor (Cheung Tat Ming) who chases them over every minor dispute, uniformed policeman David (Tats Lau) who lustily body-searches everyone he sees and small-time hood Ganker (Chan Wai Man) who is constantly on the lookout for new blood to replenish his ever shrinking gang. Pride and dignity seem so out of reach. If only they can find the guiding light to fame and fortune, then life will be rosy again. Some dreams do come true. Trying to stay ahead of Razor, Bowl and Noodle inadvertently join Ganker' s gang and end up at a gangster conference where the Boss (Ray Lui) gives them $300,000 to perform a Mission of Glory at 6am the next day. To Bowl and Noodle, this is a fortune and a shortcut to fame, but a deadly mission awaits them.