Starting from the September 21st at the Citadele Cinema, a collection of the best films from the kinofestival Lielais Kristaps 2012 by latvian directors will be available for viewing. 6 Tricks includes films, such as Window by Una Rozenbauma, Audition by Dāvis Kaņepe, Signs of Light from Ilze Kunga-Melngaile, The Personality Shop from Pauls Ķesteris, Guten Morgen and the Third Eye from Elīna Eihmane, and the awarded film of the festival, Film from Ivo Briedis and Māra Ķimele.