Not Available

Remember your school boy fantasies? When your hot, busty Mathematics teacher used to bend over your desk to give you back your marked homework, showing you a flash of her cleavage, remember the smell of her perfume and the hard-on you had in your pants? Now you can re live those fantasies with Private's 6 Teachers Take it Up The Ass! But these glasses wearing teachers can smell that college guy testosterone and are soon stripping down to their stockings to teach them lessons in lesbian lust, deep throat and gagging, clit chewing, vaginal fucking and climaxing with practical tests in anal sex!