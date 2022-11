Not Available

A mysterious snowfall covers a quiet and destroyed city of Buenos Aires during the 50s. Two men, armed and wearing diving suits to protect them from the snow, observe how the situation leads a distressed man, who wears an insulation suit made up of bags of waste, to despair. Desperation looms over Buenos Aires as an excruciating situation gives birth to madness. The city, and maybe the whole world, were going insane.