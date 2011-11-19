2011

What do you get when you combine the deadly ninja with the horrific zombie? Amazing action sequences, suspense and scares, gore, violence and plenty of laughs! On the surface, Ninja Zombies is an action-comedy-horror film, or a zom-com with martial arts. At it's core, however, it's a film about friendship, growing up, and accepting responsibilities that you never wanted. Dameon, a young landlord with no real job or obligations, begins having nightmares - flashes from the life of a samurai on the run who tries to rid his world of an evil Hell Sword that could raise the dead (the Jigoku no Ken). When he finds a chest containing his family's ancestral sword and a mysterious journal, he realizes that his dreams were real and the samurai was his ancestor. He discovers that there are two swords: this one from the chest is good and grants him his ancestor's fighting power, but the evil sword from his dreams is also real...