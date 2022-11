Not Available

"61: Highway to Hell" tells the story of Richter Scale, a talentless LA based rock band desperate for fame and fortune. They are on the verge of breaking up when their manager convinces them that the only thing standing between them and glory is a pact with the devil. So they borrow an RV and head out for the infamous crossroads of Mississippi.-- But with questions looming: Will the devil actually show up to meet them there? And more importantly, will he even want their souls?