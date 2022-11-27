Fear Street Part Two: 1978

Not Available

Second of three film adaptations of the book series by R. L. Stine. In 1978, Camp Nightwing is divided by the campers and counselors who hail from the prosperous town of Sunnyvale and the campers and maintenance staffers from the downtrodden town of Shadyside, but when horrors from their towns shared history come alive, they must band together to solve a terrifying mystery before it's too late.