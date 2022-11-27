Not Available

Fear Street Part Two: 1978

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

20th Century Fox

Second of three film adaptations of the book series by R. L. Stine. In 1978, Camp Nightwing is divided by the campers and counselors who hail from the prosperous town of Sunnyvale and the campers and maintenance staffers from the downtrodden town of Shadyside, but when horrors from their towns shared history come alive, they must band together to solve a terrifying mystery before it's too late.

Cast

Gillian JacobsC. Berman
Sadie SinkZiggy Berman
Ryan SimpkinsAlice
Kiana MadeiraDeena
Chiara AureliaSheila
Drew ScheidGary

View Full Cast >

Images