6144 x 1024 is a digital projection generated by a program that creates each frame in real time. The succession of frames, each a single color, defines the surface of the color space used by the projector. Working with 6,144 color steps and 1,024 lightness steps, the maximum quantities for this projector’s color space, the program generates over three million frames, every one a unique color. Shown at 24 frames per second, this version of the work runs 36 hours 22 minutes 2 seconds.