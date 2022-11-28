Not Available

Hunter's Moon

  • Thriller
  • Horror
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Delian Productions

In this twisted home invasion horror, Hunter’s Moon follows three young women who throw a party in their new country home when their parents leave town. After a group of dangerous local boys with bad intentions show up, the women are forced to defend themselves from a predator, as well as a mysterious evil lurking in the orchard outside.

Cast

Thomas JaneThe Sheriff
Jay MohrThomas Delaney
Sean Patrick FlaneryMartin Ellsbury
Katrina BowdenJuliet Delaney
Amanda WyssBernice Delaney
India EnnengaLisa Delaney

