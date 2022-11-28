In this twisted home invasion horror, Hunter’s Moon follows three young women who throw a party in their new country home when their parents leave town. After a group of dangerous local boys with bad intentions show up, the women are forced to defend themselves from a predator, as well as a mysterious evil lurking in the orchard outside.
|Thomas Jane
|The Sheriff
|Jay Mohr
|Thomas Delaney
|Sean Patrick Flanery
|Martin Ellsbury
|Katrina Bowden
|Juliet Delaney
|Amanda Wyss
|Bernice Delaney
|India Ennenga
|Lisa Delaney
