Ghabe

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Castro Film

The award-winning independent feature film GHABE (“forest”) follows a Syrian refugee during the summer of the 2015 migration, as he falls in love with a majestic forest in Sweden and a mysterious local woman living on its border. As their affection grows, they each must come to terms with a latent racism their relationship unearths.

Cast

Adel DarwishMonir
Nathalie WilliamsdotterMoa
Ahmad FadelFarid
Sara SommerfeldAngela (Immigration officer)
Patrick SaxeErik (Drunk Man 1)
Martin MelinBorder Police 1

Images

