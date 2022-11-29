The award-winning independent feature film GHABE (“forest”) follows a Syrian refugee during the summer of the 2015 migration, as he falls in love with a majestic forest in Sweden and a mysterious local woman living on its border. As their affection grows, they each must come to terms with a latent racism their relationship unearths.
|Adel Darwish
|Monir
|Nathalie Williamsdotter
|Moa
|Ahmad Fadel
|Farid
|Sara Sommerfeld
|Angela (Immigration officer)
|Patrick Saxe
|Erik (Drunk Man 1)
|Martin Melin
|Border Police 1
View Full Cast >
65 More Images