Not Available

Based on a true story. After William Trigger’s finance dies in a car accident, his life begins to spiral downwards into loneliness and seclusion. Taking a friend’s advice, he attends a gathering, unaware that a seance is waiting for him on his arrival to try and contact the deceased. When he returns home things are not what they seem. Something or someone begins to haunt him. A frightening tale of one man’s decent into madness, the supernatural and the doors to the other side.