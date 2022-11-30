Not Available

A group of new friends go camping on their last night traveling together to a music festival. They wager a free weekend pass to the winner of a ghost story contest, but a chance encounter targets them before they even get started. As the scary stories progress, the realization begins to sink in that the subject matter is perhaps more connected to reality and their current situation than they first thought. They each face different elements of fear and perception as one by one they are turned against each other.