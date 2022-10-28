1987

    December 31st, 1987

    '68 covers exactly one year (January 1st through December 31st) in the lives of Zoltan Szabo and his family, Hungarian immigrants, working hard to make a life in San Francisco in 1968. The Szabos tries to adjust to the new country, changing times and each other. The year covered was one of particular cultural change in the US and this interplays with the cultural changes occurring around Zoltan, his wife and his two college-age sons.

    		Robert LockeSandy Szabo
    		Sándor TécsyZoltan Szabo
    		Anna DukaszZsuzsa Szabo
    		Miran KwunAlana Chan
    		Neil YoungWesty
    		Shony Alex BraunTibor Kardos

