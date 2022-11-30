Not Available

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder

  • Documentary
  • Music

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Netflix

GRAMMY nominated, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes and longtime manager Andrew Gertler partner with Netflix to release “IN WONDER” globally on November 23. The debut feature length documentary, a TIFF special event selection, from acclaimed music video director Grant Singer (The Weeknd, Lorde, Sam Smith), is a portrait of Mendes' life, chronicling the past few years of his rise and journey. Executive produced by Andrew Gertler, Shawn Mendes, & Ben Winston; produced by Saul Germaine, p.g.a and James Haygood. This announcement comes on the heels of the release of “Wonder,” the title track off Mendes’ forthcoming album.

Cast

Shawn MendesSelf

Images