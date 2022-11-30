Not Available

From acclaimed writer-director Ramin Bahrani comes the epic journey of a poor Indian driver (Adarsh Gourav) who uses his wit and cunning to break free from servitude to his rich masters (Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and rise to the top of the heap. The White Tiger is based on the New York Times bestseller and 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel.