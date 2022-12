Not Available

An artist report by Franklin McMahon about the infamous Chicago 8 conspiracy trial of the eight (later just seven) defendants arrested during the protests of the 1968 Democratic Convention in Chicago. From 1969-70, McMahon was the courtroom artist for the trial, which lasted 5 months and resulted in almost 500 courtroom drawings by McMahon. This film, or "artist report," features these drawings alongside the voices and comments of McMahon and others involved with the trial.