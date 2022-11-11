69 Pump Street

Not Available

Per standard operating procedure, there’s no connection between the title and its TV inspiration. Instead of a junior crime drama, we have a bar with a backroom that is available for sexual couplings. With no plot or character development, all that’s left is the couplings. What saves the feature from oblivion is a superior girl/girl scene between Sharon Mithcell and Aja. Sharon, who could arouse a mannequin, really enjoys herself (and Aja) and knows how to project lust. On the other hand, Scott Irish and Kathleen Jentry project somnambulism. This isn’t the first video saved by Mitchell. It probably won’t be the last.