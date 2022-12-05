Not Available

It's no secret Toronto has placed itself amongst North America's most buzz worthy music cities due to the blockbuster ascents of Drake and the Weeknd. But that attention has also turned the city's local rap scene into a hyper-competitive environment where young vie for attention on the world stage. Director Shawney Cohen (Rat Park, The Manor) follows some of Toronto’s most exciting emerging talents as they ascend to success, offering an intimate glimpse into the challenges they face, and how their city and communities influence their music. Featuring Big Lean, CMDWN, Friyie, Jazz Cartier, Pressa, Prime Boys and more, Vice’s 6ix Rising is one of the most comprehensive documentaries about the Toronto hip hop scene ever created.