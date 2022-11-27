6Teen: Snow Job

Not Available

It's three days before one of the biggest dances of the winter, and a humongous overnight snowfall means one thing - SNOW DAY! To Ron's horror, every teen in town immediately heads to one place - The Mall. Jude and Jonesy immediately wreck havoc with their wild stunts and get Ron-the-Rentacop on their bad side. Jonesy proceeds to get fired - again - but Jude's day off leads him to the opportunity of a lifetime - a chance to drive the ice rink's zamboni. Unfortunately he drives it right through The Penalty Box and is banned from the mall - forever