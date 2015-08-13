2015

7 Chinese Brothers

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 13th, 2015

Studio

Larry is an unqualified, unemployable, inebriated prankster who rides a tide of booze onto the glorious shores of an undiscriminating Quick-Lube. Taking a part-time job vacuuming and washing windshields, Larry finds himself mixed up with hostile co-workers and unsatisfied customers, while also finding himself smitten with his lovely boss, Lupe Torrez. Will Larry keep it together long enough to win the girl, provide for man's best friend (his dog Arrow), and do his grandmother proud?

Cast

Jason SchwartzmanLarry
Stephen RootGeorge
Olympia DukakisGrandma
Alex KarpovskyKaminsky
Jonathan TogoDon
Eleanore PientaLupe

