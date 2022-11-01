7 Days in Slow Motion

Not Available

Ravi's lives his life by the pie-chart his mother defines for him - 60% education and only 0.2% - 2.9 minutes each day for fun! When Ravi and his friends, Hamid and Onka,chance upon the camera of a visiting tourist, they see their dreams come true where they can make a Bollywood film and meet the famous actress, Ms.Ray. The path to making a film is riddled with problems: they only have 7 days to return the camera and their final exams begin in 7 days! The 7 days mark a comical journey where Ravi sets out to make a Bollywood film with his schoolmates, writes a ransom note, casts a heroine in his film, uses creative ways to keep his friends, Hamid and Onka involved in his project during the ever-stressful exam season and keeps his mother thinking that all his hard work was towards his final exams!