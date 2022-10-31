7 Days to Leave My Wife

Not Available

The story of a Thai-Chinese couple Yong and Ngak who's been together for 7 years. Yong is a salesman while his wife Ngak is just nothing but boring and old. There're many times that Yong thinks of breaking up, but he swore to his grandfather that he will never leave Ngak or else his life will face bad luck. Later, there is a twist in his marriage life as Yong may has to break the word that he promised to his dead grandfather.