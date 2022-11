Not Available

The Cooper gang is terrorizing the town of Stanton with heinous crimes. When the gang rapes and murders an innocent young widow, the sheriff teams up with a notorious gunslinger, the brother of the murdered widow, in order to enact vengeance and justice. Because the lawman's and the gunfighter's methods are so different, two more innocent deaths occur, a friend of the sheriff and a lady friend of the gunfighter ...How will this end?