Siti Mariam is a wife who takes care of her husband perfectly and full of religious education. Mariam is often harassed by Tok Imam's son of a village called Sufi since her husband left for Kuala Lumpur to earn a living. One day Mariam desperately wants to go to KL to find her husband who has no news. There she met Ilham who wanted to lure him to Mama Bee instead of Dija who escaped from prostitution. Mariam went through 7 days as if in hell for being cheated and prostituted.