7 Hati 7 Cinta 7 Wanita

7 Hati follows the story of seven women who are unknowingly interconnected. The lead character, Kartini (Jajang C. Noer), is a 45-year-old obstetrician who finds herself increasingly sympathetic with her patients. These patients include Ratna (Intan Kieflie), a hijab-wearing woman who is pregnant for the first time; Rara (Tamara Tyasmara), Ratna's 14-year-old sister; Yanti (Happy Salma), a prostitute; Lili (Olga Lydia), a pregnant Chinese Indonesian woman; and Lastri (Radia), an obese woman.