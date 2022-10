Not Available

The story begins with the kidnapping of Syahrul's (head of a criminal agency) 9 year old son, Fadly by Haris who demands information from Syahrul. Haris stressed by the shooting of his sister and her assistant by the agent during an armed robbery. Haris give Syahrul only 7 hours to disclosed the name of the agent. Syahrul have to act fast as 7 hours would go by very fast.