Not Available

When a woman who survived a vicious gang attack suddenly finds herself the proud owner of $2.5 million in dirty money, she makes a run for the border in this thriller starring Brenda Estella Rojas and Brent Bratton. Camilla is lucky to be alive. A street smart girl who somehow managed to survive a harrowing gang hit, Camilla soon discovers a tidy sum of cash from a drug deal gone wrong. Now, in order to keep the cash and stay one step ahead of the men who want it back, Camilla will enlist the aid of mysterious cowboy Cain in navigating the back trails to Mexico. Should she get there fast enough, she may be able to start a new life away from her many troubles back home. But this isn't going to be an easy trip, and every moment that Camilla hesitates could be her last.