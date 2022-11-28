Not Available

'Yedi Kocalı', one of the films shot in the 1970s, which took Yeşilçam by storm, tells the story of a woman who marries seven different men due to financial difficulties and spends time with someone else every day of the week. Things get complicated when husbands realize they're not the only one over time. Ülkü Erakalın, who was known for his erotic films shot at that time, is in the director's seat of the film, and Zerrin Egeliler, who we also know with this genre, is in the leading role.