7-my sierpnia

Not Available

Poland experienced a homophobic tsunami in 2020. LGBT people, whom the ruling party chose to be the enemy, became the target of an intense campaign of power supported by the church and public media officials. The breakthrough came on August 7 - the day the LGBT community said enough, demonstrating on the streets of Warsaw in defense of one of them - activist Margot. On that day, the power of rainbow solidarity clashed with brutal police aggression. There were high-profile, show arrests, as a result of which 48 participants of the protest were arrested. Among them are the protagonists of Michał Bolland's shocking film - Kajetan, Kamila, Krem and Julia and her partner. Their stories make it possible to understand and feel what price the non-heteronormative part of Polish society pays for homophobia and power transphobia. And what was the situation of the LGBT rights movement? Sometimes called the Polish Stonewall, August 7 may go down in history.