7 Perhentian

Amir is a CEO of a courier company . He had a big problem when courier goods priced at RM150, 000 missing. This causes Amir losses and cause the company with his wife opened it to fall into the hands of their partners . More disappointing , his wife Mira never give encouragement rather ridiculed Amir and often only find the source of arguing . One day Amir is determined to leave home to find peace . Amir driving alone from Kuala Lumpur to Johor Bahru by seven highway rest of Nilai, Seremban , Air Keroh , Mahcap , Pulai and Skudai Yong Peng . During the first stop he met a beautiful girl named Sue . In a short time Amir falls in love with Sue, because I have never owned a quality wife. However, when they approach the rest of the seven , a barrier comes surmise . Amir eventually learn that Sue , the girl he loved had died two days ago !