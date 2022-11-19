7 Storeys Down

Not Available

After Beau hears about his brothers’ drug trafficking charge he attempts to find salvation in the only person who is willing to give it. Beau finds Charlie, the love of his life, at her gig working to save her ill father by singing her way out of their problems. He demands her attention when she cannot give it. Moment by moment things escalate until all hell breaks loose and in a sheer flash of adrenaline Beau accidentally hits Charlie. For her this is the last straw. Instead of saving their relationship Beau decides to drink and drive consequently hitting a little girl and leaving her little body on the cold asphalt. A little girl who he happens to know. Beaus’ actions shatter Charlies world leaving her behind, but not alone.