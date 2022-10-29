7 Tage im September

Not Available

7 DAYS IN SEPTEMBER is the adventurous story of two exceptional mountaineers, Benedikt Böhm and his partner Sebastian Haag, trying to set a world record speed ascent to the 8,163-m peak of Manaslu in the Himalayas. It's a story of friendship and rivalry, and of their desire to risk everything, including family responsibilities. 7 DAYS IN SEPTEMBER also tells the tale of those who set out with the same vision, like mountaineer legends Silvio Mondinelli or Rémy Lécluse, but whose lives changed forever in a fatal avalanche catastrophe. The film is a personal exploration of one of the most tragic dramas in Himalayan mountaineering history. What drives people to risk their lives like this again and again? What does it mean for the bereaved to love a person whose passion seems to be contrary to all rationality?