Not Available

In celebration of 63 Up, the latest instalment of Michael Apted’s groundbreaking documentary series that began in 1964, a number of British and American celebrity fans now discuss its impact on popular culture and its lasting legacy. The film also candidly explores pivotal moments of celebrities’ own lives - from school days and first loves to family and fulfilled ambitions - while tapping into changes in social history around topics such as class, education, and parenting.