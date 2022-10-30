7 Welcome to London

Not Available

Twenty five year old Jai (Asad Shan) leads an impoverished life in Delhi with his humble Punjabi family who he constantly struggles to support. He migrates to London on a three month tourist visa to fulfill his dream and earn a decent living as an illegal immigrant, leaving his family burdened with a loan. London is his most beautiful dream. Soon he finds a best friend Goldie (Aliakbar Campwala) on a council estate and find love on the London underground in the form of Simran (Sabeeka Imam) who is ShahRukh Khan s biggest fan. One phone call changes his life and he becomes trapped in a dark and dangerous situation leading to an edgy, exciting, fast paced thriller where each man is on his own and its a jungle law.