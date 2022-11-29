70-80-90 / Innocent, Insolent, Enticing

Not Available

Women in the Turkish cinema… Rarely narrator, mostly subject, generally – in films directed by men – Innocent, Insolent, Enticing, but always two-dimensional: “good” or “bad”? How much real is their goodness or malignity? Why are they never listened to, believed or forgiven but always punished? In the film we follow, with Alin Taşçıyan, Arzu Okay, Hülya Uğur Tanrıöver, Lale Belkis, Agah Özgüç, Ülkü Erakalın and the cinema audience, what the Yeşilçam cinema sector did to these women and hear the seldom laughters of “enticing women” among the sobs of “innocent women”…