Not Available

A civil war broke out in the 1950's between North and South Korea which changed the country forever. 71: Into the Fire centres on the struggles of 71 student soldiers that fought through the Korean War. Using real people and events, the film exposes the personal and physical conflicts that these students faced when finding themselves on the last line of defence in Pohang girls’ middle school, needing to hold out until back up from other Korean troops and the Allies arrived.