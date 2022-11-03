1950

711 Ocean Drive

  • Drama
  • Crime

June 30th, 1950

Essaness Productions

The Horatio Alger parable gets the film noir treatment with the redoubtable Edmund O’Brien as a whip-smart telephone technician who moves up the ladder of a Syndicate gambling empire in Southern California until distracted by an inconveniently married Joanne Dru and his own greed. Ripped from the headlines of the 1950 Kevaufer Organized Crime Hearings, this fast-moving picture is laden with location sequences shot in Los Angeles, the Hoover Dam and Palm Springs including the famous Doll House watering hole on North Palm Canyon Drive!

Cast

Joanne DruGail Mason
Otto KrugerCarl Stephans
Barry KelleyVince Walters
Dorothy PatrickTrudy Maxwell
Don PorterLarry Mason
Howard St. JohnLieutenant Pete Wright

