How It Ends

Mister Lister Films

In this feel good apocalyptic comedy, freewheeling Liza (Zoe Lister-Jones) scores an invite to one last wild party before the world ends. But making it there won’t be easy, after her car is stolen, and the clock is ticking on her plan to tie up loose ends with friends and family. Accompanied by her younger self (Cailee Spaeny), Liza embarks on a hilarious journey across Los Angeles, running into an eclectic cast of characters.

Zoe Lister-JonesLiza
Cailee SpaenyYoung Liza
Whitney CummingsMandy
Tawny NewsomeSelene
Finn WolfhardEzra
Logan Marshall-GreenNate

