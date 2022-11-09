Hummingbird

Not Available

After witnessing his unit ripped to shreds by artillery fire in Afghanistan, Joey Jones (Jason Statham) has been living on the streets of London, trying to forget his past and stay of out trouble. On the run from a ruthless gang, he breaks into the apartment of a wealthy man in Convent Garden and assumes his upper-class identity. Just as Joey is on his way to making amends with his friend and sponsor Sister Cristina, his pregnant girlfriend is found dead in the river. Now, Joey must use his connections in the Chinese mob to find the man responsible, stopping at nothing until justice is served. From acclaimed screenwriter Steven Knight comes an elevated thriller about a broken man with a battered past, fighting to do what’s right, even if that means breaking his own rules.