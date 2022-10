Not Available

72 Miles - Ek Pravas is a Marathi film directed by Rajiv Patil and produced under Grazing Goat Pictures and co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Ashwini Yardi.The film is set in the time of 50's and 60's about journey of a 13 year old young boy who ran away from his hostel and how this young boy matures with time when he meets a lady and her kids.