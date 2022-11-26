Not Available

This is a story about a transaction. Two ‘underemployed hipsters’ take on a challenge set by ‘the richest living artist’: visit all eleven galleries around the world showing his spot paintings while the exhibition is on, and win a print made by his assistants and signed by him. The two figured out a way to do the trip for less than what they would eventually be able sell the print for, and turn a profit, or at least break even…if they manage to make it. 72 Trees explores the absurdity of markets, the people they meet on their journey and the aftermath.