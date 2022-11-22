Not Available

The first film of a freelance director of commercial ads, 7/25 (Nana-ni-go) is the story of strange people whose destinies cross. Fumihisa is a botanist living in a northern forest. One day he learns that the wood of a special species of maple, in danger of extinction, was used to make outstanding Stradivarius cellos. Hazuki, a private investigator in Tokyo, is commissioned to catch a woman who shoplifts in a store on the 25th of each month. Hazuki is not successful with the mission assigned to him; he quits his job and goes back to his hometown only to find her there when he least expects it. Soon it will be 7/25, the 25th day of July.